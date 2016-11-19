Gallman gets Sweet 16 on century mark for Clemson

Running back Wayne Gallman continued his record-setting career at Clemson with a 161-yard effort Saturday night at Wake Forest to lead the Tigers to a 35-13 victory.
The 100-yard game marks the 16th of Gallman’s career, a school record. Last season he set the school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,527.
“I’ve got to keep going. I’ve still got to win a championship,” Gallman said.
The ground game was important for Clemson against the Demon Deacons as the cold temperatures and winds topping 30 miles per hour made it tough to pass the ball.
Gallman said the coaching staff did not tell him to be ready for a heavy load, but he expected to get plenty of touches.
“I knew it was coming,” he said. “When it’s windy like that the ball goes each and every way. When we run the ball we’ve got it.”
It has been a disappointing year for Gallman. He entered Saturday topping 100 yards three times this season after doing so nine times in 2015, but he rushed for a season-high against the Demon Deacons.
The performance came after he was held to 36 yards on 18 carries last week in a loss to Pitt.
Gallman was stuffed on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter against the Panthers before Pitt’s game-winning drive. The way last week ended left a nasty taste in Gallman’s mouth and had him anxious to play this week.
“I was ready from right after that game (to play again),” Gallman said. “The hardest thing to do was really getting over it and accepting it knowing we can come back the next few games and do what we need to do.”
DOMINATING DEFENSE
Clemson held Wake Forest to less than 200 yards of total offense and allowed only 70 rushing yards.
Linebacker Kendall Joseph led the way for the Tigers with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Clemson finished with 7.5 tackles for loss in the victory. Dorian O’Daniel, Christian Wilkins, Carlos Watkins and Mark Fields each had one. Richard Yeargin had 1.5.
“I thought our guys had a great week,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Tonight I really liked, for the most part, our discipline and positioning. Tackling was pretty good… We got in a good rhythm early in the game, and our guys up front played really well.”
NEW QB
Wake Forest was forced to start redshirt freshman Kyle Kearns at quarterback as starter John Wolford missed the game because of shoulder and ankle injuries.
Wolford was cleared to play but Wake Forest did not want to risk its starter because he was less than 100 percent.
RETURN PROBLEMS
Punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud bobbled two punts and lost one, which led to the first points of the game for Wake Forest.
After McCloud’s second bobble, receiver Artavis Scott served as the punt returner.
COLBURN CARRIES
Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn, of Dutch Fork, had 10 carries for 38 yards with a long run of 22. He also caught one pass for four yards.
