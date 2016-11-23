Georgia DE Malik Herring down to Clemson, Georgia, ‘Bama

Defensive end Malik Herring of Forsyth, Ga., is one of the top uncommitted players in the 2017 class. Right now Clemson, Georgia and Alabama sit atop is list with no one school having an edge according to Herring. He was at Clemson for the Syracuse game and is going to Alabama this Saturday. He's also been to Georgia and Tennessee this season.
Herring said his plan is to take his official visits later this winter and make his decision after those are completed.
"I'm pretty close but it probably will come down to my official visits," Herring said. He is going to Georgia on Dec. 9 and to Clemson in January. The date has not been set. He's also looking at Alabama, Southern Cal and LSU for official visits.
Herring said he has built good relationships with the Clemson coaching staff, in particular Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables, and Marion Hobby and has good conversations with them.
"I feel like I'm getting closer to them," he said. "They said they like my great get off and my passion for the game. I have a different feeling about Clemson, it's a good feeling though."
As for what he's looking for in the school that eventually will win him over, Herring said it's pretty simple.
"Really just getting my heart at that one place," Herring said. "From talking to the head coaches I can go anywhere and play early."
Herring did not know his stats from this season but as a junior he had 74 tackles with 21 for loss and 10 sacks.
