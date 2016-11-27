Clemson players talk plenty of smack after dominant win over USC

Clemson players talked plenty of smack after the Tigers’ 56-7 beatdown of South Carolina Saturday night.
Linebacker Ben Boulware used a video-game reference to describe his thoughts on the USC-Clemson rivalry.
The Tigers hold a 68-42-4 advantage in the series and have won three straight after South Carolina had won five in a row.
“It’s kind of like when you’ve got a little brother and your mom comes in the room and you’re playing your little PlayStation and your mom says, ‘Let your little brother play a little bit. Let him see what it feels like to win.’ We kind of gave them the controllers a little bit just so they know how to win,” Boulware said of USC winning five straight. “They don’t really win a lot. They’ve never been that good. We kind of let them feel, ‘OK, this is what it feels like to win.’ We got tired of that and snapped those controllers back. We proved it tonight. They’re the little brother.”
Boulware said it was apparent from watching film that Clemson would dominate South Carolina from start to finish.
“We knew that they weren’t going to lead. We knew they couldn’t play with us at any position,” he said.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a different analogy to describe the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry.
“On our end it’s like a daddy beating his son, giving his son a whooping,” he said. “We run this state. ... The longtime record since Game 1, it speaks for itself.”
Comments