Nine Clemson players named first-team All-ACC

4:00 Deshaun Watson wants to prove Clemson belongs in final four Pause

6:06 Boulware: Clemson coaches listen to players to preserve defense

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

2:21 Deshaun Watson on USC-Clemson: 'It's like daddy beating his son'

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

4:19 Dabo Swinney reacts after Clemson win over USC

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt

0:39 Dabo: Artavis Scott not such a "bad" season