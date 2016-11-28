Nine Clemson players named first-team All-ACC

CLEMSON – Nine Clemson players were named first-team All-ACC on Monday, the most for the Tigers since 1991.
Clemson’s first-team All-ACC selections on offense are receiver Mike Williams, tight end Jordan Leggett, tackle Mitch Hyatt, guard Tyrone Crowder and center Jay Guillermo.
The Tigers first-team All-ACC defensive selections include tackle Carlos Watkins, linebacker Ben Boulware, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and safety Jadar Johnson.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman, kicker Greg Huegel, defensive end Christian Wilkins and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were named second-team All ACC.
Receiver Artavis Scott was named to the third team, while receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Kendall Joseph and safety Van Smith received honorable mention honors.
In total, Clemson had 18 players honored, including 16 of its 22 starters.
