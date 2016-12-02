Swinney could earn $1.4 million if Tigers win national title

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has already earned $300,000 in bonuses for winning 11 games and getting the Tigers to ACC Championship game.
But he can earn another $1.1 million for winning three more games, starting Saturday against Virginia Tech and ending with the national championship game on Jan. 9, according to a coaches salary survey done by USA Today.
Swinney has earned:
▪ $75,000: Play in non-CFP bowl, which is guaranteed win or lose Saturday;
▪ $75,000: Play in ACC title game;
▪ $150,000: 11 regular-season wins.
He can earn:
▪ $75,000: Win ACC title;
▪ $325,000: Play in CFP semifinal;
▪ $400,000: Win CFP semifinal;
▪ $100,000: Win CFP title game;
▪ $200,000: Top 5 in final poll.
This past September, Swinney and his wife Kathleen donated $1 million to IPTAY in support of the Clemson football program.
Swinney said he prayed about the decision with his wife and they felt strongly it was important to give back.
ACC championship game
Who: No. 3 Clemson (11-1; No. 3 CFP) vs. No. 19 Virginia Tech (9-3; No. 23 CFP)
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV: ABC
Radio: 93.1 FM
Comments