More Videos

0:51 ACC championship set to begin in Orlando

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

0:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney discusses 2016 ACC Championship game against Virginia Tech

1:46 Kornblut: Deshaun Watson deserves the Heisman trophy in 2016

4:05 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews ACC Championship Game vs Va. Tech

4:05 Dabo Swinney rips media for coverage of alleged racial slur

1:02 Clemson's Deshaun Watson makes his case for Heisman with 6 touchdown passes

6:06 Boulware: Clemson coaches listen to players to preserve defense

4:00 Deshaun Watson wants to prove Clemson belongs in final four

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

1:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney has respect for Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley