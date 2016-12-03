Why a picture is worth 1,000 words for Clemson OC Jeff Scott

1:14 Watch: Chapin cheerleaders perform at ACC Championship Game in Orlando Pause

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt

0:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney discusses 2016 ACC Championship game against Virginia Tech

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

0:54 Clemson fans storm the field after beating Louisville

9:15 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game against Syracuse

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims