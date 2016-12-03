Why a picture is worth 1,000 words for Clemson OC Jeff Scott

When it comes to recruiting, a picture’s worth a thousand words for Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Tigers’ 56-7 win over South Carolina last Saturday, Scott gathered with receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott and quarterback Deshaun Watson for a picture.
The three were playing their final game at Death Valley, and Jeff Scott wanted to capture the moment, for his own recollection, as well as for recruiting.
“I’ve already taken that picture that I got on the sidelines with Deshaun, Mike and Artavis and I’ve been sending that to some of the 2017 and ’18 guys,” Jeff Scott said. “And saying, ‘Hey, I hope in three or four years this is us on the sidelines and you guys have had a great career here and have an opportunity to go do big things at the next level.’ ”
A special night in Death Valley we will never forget... pic.twitter.com/yLRkEierju— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) November 27, 2016
The tradition is one that’s gone on for some time at Clemson.
Before Williams, Artavis Scott and Watson were taking a picture together with Jeff Scott, they were receiving one from the longtime Clemson assistant.
Following Clemson’s ACC Championship win over Virginia Tech in 2011, Scott took a photo with Sammy Watkins, who was a first-team All-American as a freshman, and sent it out to a number of recruits. The list of prospects to receive the picture includes current Tigers Artavis Scott, Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Scott’s message: this could be you.
“Guys hear a lot in recruiting and I tell them all the time actions speak louder than words. All these four- or five-star guys are going to these different programs. Well let’s see what happens four or five years later. What’s the output?” he said. “Are they putting you in a position to go win championships and develop yourself as a player and person and have a chance to be successful at the next level? Any time we get those pictures we definitely like to send those out to recruits.”
It’s hard to argue with Scott’s results. Current Tigerreceivers in the NFL include Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Martavis Bryant, Jaron Brown, Adam Humphries and Charone Peake.
Williams is expected to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft, and Artavis Scott will be picked as well.
The next wave of wide receivers looking to leave their mark at Clemson will arrive soon. The group is led by Tee Higgins, a five-star recruit from Tennessee.
Higgins said he and fellow Tennessee native Amari Rodgers, a four-star recruit, have big plans. Included in Higgins’ goals is taking a picture with Scott after a big win, especially after receiving the picture of Scott and Clemson’s trio of offensive stars last weekend.
“I hope that’s me some day,” Higgins said. “I can’t wait to be taking those pictures with Amari and the other wide receivers.”
I love it when a plan comes together! #Believe #ACC_Champs pic.twitter.com/PnUf3cl— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) December 5, 2011
