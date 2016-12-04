Clemson holds spot in AP Top 25 ahead of playoff decision

Alabama heads into the postseason with a chance to become the third wire-to-wire champion in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.
The Crimson Tide was No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season Sunday, just as it has been since the preseason. Ohio State is No. 2, Clemson is No. 3 and Washington is No. 4.
Clemson (12-1, 7-1) topped Virginia Tech (9-4, 6-2) 42-35 Saturday night in the ACC Championship game to clinch its second consecutive ACC title. The Tigers are widely expected to receive a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth. The pairings were to be released later Sunday.
In Sunday’s AP poll, Penn State was fifth, followed by Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
The Crimson Tide enters the postseason looking to win back-to-back championships and to join Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004 as the only teams to be AP No. 1 from start to finish.
Alabama would be the 12th team to win two straight AP championships.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Alabama (61)
13-0
1525
1
2. Ohio St.
11-1
1444
2
3. Clemson
12-1
1396
3
4. Washington
12-1
1329
4
5. Penn St.
11-2
1252
8
6. Michigan
10-2
1249
5
7. Oklahoma
10-2
1173
7
8. Wisconsin
10-3
1054
6
9. Southern Cal
9-3
1040
10
10. Florida St.
9-3
889
12
11. Colorado
10-3
886
9
12. W. Michigan
13-0
871
13
13. Oklahoma St.
9-3
800
11
14. West Virginia
10-2
788
14
15. Louisville
9-3
542
16
16. Stanford
9-3
508
17
17. Auburn
8-4
493
18
18. Virginia Tech
9-4
372
19
19. LSU
7-4
351
21
20. Florida
8-4
331
15
21. Iowa
8-4
272
22
22. Pittsburgh
8-4
237
24
23. Temple
10-3
229
NR
24. Nebraska
9-3
196
23
25. South Florida
10-2
173
24
Others receiving votes: Houston 101, Utah 99, Boise St. 95, Washington St. 31, Texas A&M 26, Air Force 20, Navy 15, Tennessee 12, San Diego St. 8, W. Kentucky 7, Miami 6, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St. 2.
