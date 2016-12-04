Clemson University

December 4, 2016 11:09 AM

Clemson holds spot in AP Top 25 ahead of playoff decision

The Associated Press

Alabama heads into the postseason with a chance to become the third wire-to-wire champion in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide was No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season Sunday, just as it has been since the preseason. Ohio State is No. 2, Clemson is No. 3 and Washington is No. 4.

Clemson (12-1, 7-1) topped Virginia Tech (9-4, 6-2) 42-35 Saturday night in the ACC Championship game to clinch its second consecutive ACC title. The Tigers are widely expected to receive a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth. The pairings were to be released later Sunday.

In Sunday’s AP poll, Penn State was fifth, followed by Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

The Crimson Tide enters the postseason looking to win back-to-back championships and to join Florida State in 1999 and Southern California in 2004 as the only teams to be AP No. 1 from start to finish.

Alabama would be the 12th team to win two straight AP championships.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Pv

1. Alabama (61)

13-0

1525

1

2. Ohio St.

11-1

1444

2

3. Clemson

12-1

1396

3

4. Washington

12-1

1329

4

5. Penn St.

11-2

1252

8

6. Michigan

10-2

1249

5

7. Oklahoma

10-2

1173

7

8. Wisconsin

10-3

1054

6

9. Southern Cal

9-3

1040

10

10. Florida St.

9-3

889

12

11. Colorado

10-3

886

9

12. W. Michigan

13-0

871

13

13. Oklahoma St.

9-3

800

11

14. West Virginia

10-2

788

14

15. Louisville

9-3

542

16

16. Stanford

9-3

508

17

17. Auburn

8-4

493

18

18. Virginia Tech

9-4

372

19

19. LSU

7-4

351

21

20. Florida

8-4

331

15

21. Iowa

8-4

272

22

22. Pittsburgh

8-4

237

24

23. Temple

10-3

229

NR

24. Nebraska

9-3

196

23

25. South Florida

10-2

173

24

Others receiving votes: Houston 101, Utah 99, Boise St. 95, Washington St. 31, Texas A&M 26, Air Force 20, Navy 15, Tennessee 12, San Diego St. 8, W. Kentucky 7, Miami 6, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St. 2.

