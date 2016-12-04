Final four set: Clemson earns 2nd straight playoff berth

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and is returning to a familiar location.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed, the playoff committee announced Sunday afternoon, and will face Ohio State, the No. 3 seed, in a semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 31.
Clemson played Alabama in last year’s national title game at the same location.
The other semifinal features No. 1 seed Alabama facing No. 4 seed Washington in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, also on Dec. 31.
The winners of each semifinal will meet for the national title on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.
Ohio State and Clemson last met in the 2014 Orange Bowl with the Tigers topping the Buckeyes 40-35 in Miami.
Kickoff times and TV info are expected to be announced later Sunday.
