Clemson in on Verone McKinley III, a top CB nationally

One of the top cornerbacks nationally in the 2018 class is Verone McKinley III of Plano, Texas, and he made a recruiting visit to Clemson the weekend of the South Carolina game. McKinley came with his mom for a closer look at the Tigers and what they have to offer after making his first visit there last June.
"Great program with a great coach in Coach (Dabo) Swinney," McKinley said. "Very unique place with a great fan base. They fit in with me because they bring pressure and give the DB's chances to make plays on the ball quicker than usual. They like my feet, my instincts, ball skills, technique, football IQ and my physicality."
McKinley has a Clemson offer along with offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and others. He said he's heard from USC but the Gamecocks have not offered. At this point, McKinley is keeping things open with his recruiting.
"No early favorites but probably a list coming before the end of the year, and no visits planned yet,"
This season McKinley went to games at Oklahoma (last weekend), Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Notes:
▪ Clemson target linebacker Drew Singleton of Paramus, N.J. took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend, his first official visit. He's planning to visit the Tigers in January. Singleton missed almost the entire season with a torn ACL but he never left the side of his teammates, and last Friday night, with his team about to win a state championship, he went back on the field for the final play though the ball was never snapped.
▪ Former Greenwood DE Brandon Henderson of Georgia Military College will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend.
▪ 2018 offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer of Atlanta said he's been hearing from Clemson and the coaches would like him to come in for a visit and bring his mom. "I really like Coach Swinney and Coach Elliot a lot I'm looking forward to seeing more of the academic side and building a relationship with the coaches." Salyer is a 6-foot-3 285-pound guard who has offers from Clemson, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State and several others. He said he hears more right now from Clemson than USC.
▪ Clemson and USC are interested in 2018 DL Maurice McIntyre of Jacksonville, NC. He said Clemson invited him in for a game this season.
"They really like my ability as a three technique," he said.
McIntyre's only offer thus far is from Duke. He's also getting interest from North Carolina and N.C. State.
