Clemson DC Brent Venables wins 2016 Broyles Award

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the 2016 Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football. Venables, who also coaches linebackers at Clemson, was honored, along with his fellow finalists, at a Tuesday luncheon at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Little Rock.
The 2016 Broyles Award finalists:
Alabama – Jeremy Pruitt, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Clemson – Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Colorado – Jim Leavitt, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Pittsburgh – Matt Canada, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
The winner of the 2015 Broyles Award was Lincoln Riley, University of Oklahoma.
The Broyles Award honors college football’s top assistant coach. The award was established in 1996 to recognize legendary Arkansas head football coach Frank Broyles. Broyles had a track record of producing some of the most successful assistant coaches in college football history.
Clemson’s defense lost seven players to the NFL but remained one of the top units in the country. Venables was a finalist last season, when he managed a similar defensive rebuild, and in 2006 at Oklahoma.
