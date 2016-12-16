Foster enjoying Shrine Bowl week despite being only Clemson commit at game

Crest linebacker Justin Foster is the only Clemson commit taking part in the Shrine Bowl this week. The four-star recruit is enjoying his time, despite having to put up with occasional ribbing from South Carolina commits.
Foster’s teammate for this week, Concord safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, is a USC commit, and the two have enjoyed some friendly trash talk.
“Being the only Clemson commit has been pretty tough,” Foster said with a laugh. “They’ve been going at me, a couple of South Carolina guys. We argue back and forth and different things, but we’re just having a good time picking at each other.”
Foster has been committed to Clemson since October. He still hears from other schools on Twitter, but he remains solid with the Tigers.
Foster’s relationship with defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks, defensive ends coach Marion Hobby and defensive coordinator Brent Venables led him to choose Clemson over offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan and others.
“They’re just chill and relax. They keep it real with you,” he said of Clemson’s coaching staff. “They’ve just been real from the beginning, and kept everything honest.”
Foster has enjoyed watching Clemson’s run to the 2016 College Football Playoff and is eager to join the Tigers next year.
Foster led Crest with 83 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss while playing linebacker. He will play linebacker in the Shrine Bowl as well before being used in a variety of ways at Clemson.
“They want to use me as like a hybrid linebacker/d-end, kind of a stand-up d-end and then sometimes I’ll be at linebacker a little bit,” he said. “(My strengths are) rushing off the edge, and I can play in space at 250.”
Foster has enjoyed his time on the field and off the field during Shrine Bowl week. The teams visited the children’s hospital in Greenville on Sunday and have been practicing twice a week leading up to Saturday’s game.
“We have a great opportunity. Everybody’s not gifted, and we’re the lucky ones to get to come out here and play this game,” he said. “It’s been good bonding with the team and just getting to meet everybody.”
