Happy birthday, dad: LB Jake Venables commits to Clemson

Daniel linebacker Jake Venables gave his dad, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, a special birthday present.
The class of 2018 prospect announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter Sunday morning.
Venables met with his family Thursday and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney Friday before making his commitment public. He decided to go ahead and commit Sunday so that he could do so on his dad’s birthday.
“It’s home. I literally live two minutes away from the stadium. Coach Swinney and all of the coaches are like family to me. Every part of Clemson I love,” Venables told The State.
He is rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings and chose the Tigers over offers from Texas Tech, SMU and Northwestern.
Venables is anxious to begin playing for his dad.
“I can’t wait to get started. I wish I could start today,” he said.
Venables was recruited by his dad and Swinney but said he has a good relationship with Clemson’s entire coaching staff.
His next step is to get other prospects to join him in Clemson.
The Tigers landed a commitment from the No. 1 player in the class of 2018, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, last week. Clemson also has four-star linebacker Mike Jones Jr. of IMG Academy committed for 2018.
“I know it’s not going to be a very big class so we’ve got to get all of our top guys,” Venables said.
Comments