Quick start sparks Clemson men over Alabama

Shelton Mitchell scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds Sunday as Clemson defeated Alabama 67-54.
Alabama (5-5) narrowed Crimson’s lead to 11 points or less three times over the final 12 minutes. Clemson’s Gabe Devoe responded by sinking 3-pointers the first two times to maintain the double-digit advantage for the Tigers (8-2), but his answering shot missed the third time and Alabama cut the lead down to nine points for the first time during the second half.
Clemson held on, responding to the Crimson Tide’s late 7-0 run with a layup from Mitchell who also sank four free throws over the final minute of the game.
Devoe finished with 11 points to join Mitchell in double figures for Clemson.
Avery Johnson Jr. came off the bench for the Crimson Tide to score a career-high 17 points.
The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Tigers 37-32 thanks in large part to the efforts of Donta Hall and Dazon Ingram who grabbed seven and six respectively.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Crimson Tide was unable to overcome a first half that saw the team miss 11 straight shots from the floor and must now win one of the team’s next two games to avoid starting Southeastern conference play under .500.
Clemson: The Tigers overcame a sluggish start of their own to get revenge for last year’s 51-50 loss to the Crimson Tide and extended the team’s current winning streak to six games with the victory.
UP NEXT
Alabama: The Crimson Tide’s tour of its home state continues with a trip to Huntsville, Alabama to face Arkansas State on Wednesday.
Clemson: The Tigers can earn their second straight win against SEC competition with a road victory over rival South Carolina on Wednesday.
CLEMSON (8-2): Blossomgame 3-8 2-2 9, Grantham 0-4 0-0 0, Djitte 3-8 2-2 8, Mitchell 6-10 4-4 18, Holmes 3-8 0-0 9, Thomas 2-2 1-4 5, DeVoe 4-11 0-0 11, Reed 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 24-55 10-14 67.
ALABAMA (5-5): Key 2-11 2-2 6, Olaniyan 1-1 2-2 4, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Ingram 0-2 3-5 3, Collins 2-6 0-0 5, Taylor 1-2 1-2 3, Hale 2-7 4-6 8, Austin 1-2 0-0 2, A.Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 5-11 5-6 17, Norris 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 16-50 19-25 54.
Halftime—Clemson 31-19. 3-Point Goals—Clemson 9-22 (Holmes 3-6, DeVoe 3-8, Mitchell 2-2, Blossomgame 1-2, Djitte 0-1, Grantham 0-3), Alabama 3-20 (Johnson 2-4, Collins 1-4, Ingram 0-1, Austin 0-1, Norris 0-2, Hale 0-4, Key 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Clemson 31 (Djitte 7), Alabama 34 (Hall 7). Assists—Clemson 10 (DeVoe 4), Alabama 7 (Ingram, Johnson 2). Total Fouls—Clemson 19, Alabama 15.
Comments