Development of young players critical for Clemson during bowl prep

3:04 Frank Martin reacts after loss to Clemson Pause

1:43 Trooper recalls act of kindness that shaped his career decision

0:26 Terrance Jones' late shot lifts Lafayette Christian over Westlake at Chick-fil-A Classic

1:09 Media statement from Sheriff's Office on officer-involved shooting

0:44 DJ Smith: USC has faith in Jamarcus King

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

0:33 Another sinkhole on Hilton Head; more expected

2:46 A tour through Gamecock country with Pokemon Go

0:48 Dutch Fork celebrates 2016 state championship