Ohio State’s secondary presents a tough challenge for Clemson

The last time Clemson and Ohio State met on the football field, Tajh Boyd and the Tigers’ offense lit up the Buckeyes’ secondary for 40 points and 378 passing yards in Clemson’s 40-35 win in the 2014 Orange Bowl.
Repeating that success through the air in this year’s Fiesta Bowl will be tough, according to Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. This Tigers’ offense is similar in explosiveness, but Ohio State’s secondary is much-improved, according to Elliott.
“The difference between a couple of years ago when we played them is the back end,” he said Monday. “You can see the guys, the corners, the safeties, they move a lot better than a couple of years ago.”
The Buckeyes are sixth nationally in passing yards allowed at 164.5 yards per game. Ohio State’s secondary is led by sophomore Malik Hooker, who has six interceptions with three returned for touchdowns. Hooker is tied for fifth nationally in picks.
“Twenty four is as good a safety as I’ve seen in any game the past couple of years,” Elliott said.
STAY OR GO?
Stanford star running back Christian McCaffrey announced Monday he’ll sit out the Sun Bowl and begin preparing for the NFL Draft immediately.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said McCaffrey’s decision is his to make, but added he has a great appreciation for former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, who played in the 2009 Music City Bowl despite being banged up for much of the year.
Spiller had turf toe, but played through the pain. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, had three catches for 57 yards and was named the game’s MVP after leading Clemson to a 21-13 victory.
“Not only did he play in the bowl game, but it was the coldest bowl game in the history of Clemson football and he was the MVP of the game,” Swinney said. “To each his own, but I think that’s one of the reasons (Spiller) was picked ninth in the draft.”
PLAYER/COACH
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was asked if he would rather play in the Fiesta Bowl than coach, a question that was likely his easiest of the day.
“Well yea, are you kidding me?” Venables replied.
Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware believes Venables could still be a productive player.
“He’d play at a high level. He puts so much time and effort and energy into learning the game that even if he was maybe a step too slow, he would put himself in the perfect position to make a play,” Boulware said. “He’s ripped. He’s got a six-pack. He’s in better shape than anybody here. I’m telling you he could play at a high level if he played today.”
