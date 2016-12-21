Dabo Swinney could earn $1.4 million bonus in Playoff

The four College Football Playoff coaches are chasing glory. They can etch their names in eternal lore. Two can extend their championship legacy. Two others can join that elite company.
They can fill the void in their résumés. They can fill the hearts of their fans. They can fill the trophy case.
And they can fill their wallets.
Clemson University coach Dabo Swinney can earn a total of $1.4 million in bonuses through the next three weeks, if he directs the Tigers to a national championship. Swinney already has secured $700,000 in bonuses for winning 11 regular-season games, claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and reaching the Playoff.
A spot in the four-team bracket presumably guarantees Swinney the $200,000 bonus promised for closing the season ranked in the Top 5 of either the USA TODAY Sports Amway coaches poll or the Associated Press poll. Swinney will earn an additional $400,000 if Clemson defeats Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31. He will earn another $100,000 if Clemson wins the subsequent national championship game.
Swinney collected $1.1 million in bonuses during the 2014-15 school year, including rewards for players’ academic performance. The enticing incentive package was expanded as part of the six-year contract extension Swinney signed in April. That agreement increased his base annual salary by 33.8 percent to $4.42 million this season.
Swinney’s postseason incentive package is the largest among the four Playoff coaches, according to figures compiled by USA TODAY Sports.
Chris Petersen will earn a total of $1.15 million if he leads Washington to the national title. He has secured $650,000 for qualifying for a bowl, winning the Pacific 12 Conference championship and reaching the Playoff.
Petersen will earn $450,000 for defeating Alabama in the Peach Bowl and reaching the championship game. He will receive an additional $50,000 for winning it. That is in addition to the $3.6 million salary he received this season.
Alabama’s Nick Saban earned $625,000 in bonuses last year after the Crimson Tide's run to the national championship. He would earn a total of $525,000 for a repeat. Saban tallied $110,000 for winning the Southeastern Conference and reaching the Playoff.
Ohio State’s Urban Meyer received $300,000 for claiming a share of a Big Ten divisional title and reaching the Playoff. He can earn an additional $50,000 bonus for defeating Clemson and advancing to the title game.
Saban and Meyer’s incentive packages may appear modest compared to Swinney and Petersen, but at the table where they sit, Saban and Meyer do not need as much gravy. Saban and Meyer earn salaries of $6.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively. Only Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($9 million) enjoys a higher salary in college football.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp earned a $50,000 bonus for leading the Gamecocks to the Birmingham Bowl. With a 6-6 record, Carolina will compete in the SEC’s lower bowl tier, but Muschamp’s bonus would have remained the same for any bowl outside the New Year’s Six (Sugar, Peach, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Rose) and the Citrus Bowl, the SEC’s No. 2 postseason tie-in.
Muschamp would earn $100,000 for a Citrus Bowl invitation and $300,000 for reaching the Playoff. He would receive an additional $300,000 for winning the Playoff semifinal and another $100,000 for winning the national championship. Such a run most likely would require an SEC title, which would earn Muschamp another $150,000.
These figures do not include the payments coaches could earn for awards and players’ academic performance.
Conversely, outside of a per diem and a bowl gift package, players receive no bonuses for these achievements. National Collegiate Athletic Association regulations prohibit schools from paying players beyond the scholarship, cost of living stipends and regulated postseason benefits.
Yet, some programs attempt to pass the spoils of success to athletes in other forms.
Construction is nearly complete on Clemson’s $55 million football operations complex. It will be equipped with several luxurious amenities for players including dining, studying, resting and recreational areas. South Carolina is scheduled to start construction on a similar facility in January.
Players will welcome the exclusive amenities, but there is no legal way for them to monetize their accomplishments, at least not as easily or instantly as their coaches.
