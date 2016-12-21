Tajh Boyd nervous about his dancing debut in ‘Nutcracker’

Tajh Boyd has had his share of experiences on the big stage.
The 2013 Orange Bowl, a 2012 bowl victory against LSU, the 2011 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and two Top-10 showdowns against Florida State, to name a few.
But rest assured the former Clemson quarterback will be considerably more nervous Thursday night when he makes his dancing debut at Greenville’s Peace Center in the production “The Nutcracker: Once Upon a Time in Greenville.”
“I’m absolutely more nervous here,” Boyd said. “At least in football I’ve got a helmet on and wear a visor sometimes, and a jersey and shoulder pads. Out here though, if I roll my ankle it’s a different level. I don’t want to fall down the stairs or anything.”
Is he intimidated by the prospect of three performances in a two-day period in front of a packed house at the Peace Center?
“No, honestly, seeing the preparation that goes into it, I don’t think that you can be anything but confident when you step out there,” Boyd said. “That’s what rehearsal is for. You want to put the best product on the dance floor.”
