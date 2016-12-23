Tennessee tailback backs off his commitment to Clemson

Running back Cordarrion Richardson of Memphis, Tenn., announced Friday that he is no longer committed to Clemson.
Richardson, a Class of 2017 prospect who was a 2A Mr. Football in Tennessee this season, surprisingly announced his change of heart on Twitter Friday afternoon, though he did not completely close the door on the Tigers.
“After a long time thinking and talking to my mother and coaches about this decision, I’ve decided that I’ll reopen my recruitment,” Richardson wrote. “Clemson is not out ... and I consider them a priority.”
Richardson (5-11, 220) added that he would have no further comment and requested no interviews.
Richardson committed to Clemson in early March following a weekend unofficial visit. He chose the Tigers then from a top list that also included Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State and Florida State.
Richardson returned to Clemson for an unofficial visits with his parents the weekend of the Pitt game. He has been planning to take his official visit to Clemson in January.
The decommitment leaves Clemson with 13 commitments for 2017 with no running backs in the class.
One prospect the Tigers likely will turn to is Georgia tailback commitment D’Andre Swift. He has said he might take an official visit to Clemson in January, though he’s maintained his commitment with the Bulldogs.
Also Friday, the Tigers missed out on linebacker Drew Singleton of Paramus, N.J., when he committed to Michigan. Singleton was strongly sought by the Tigers and was visited earlier this month by Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables. He took official visits this month to Michigan and Michigan State. He visited Clemson last summer.
