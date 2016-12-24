Clemson LB Ben Boulware, others reflect on memorable career

Four seasons, 51 games, 29 starts and nearly 250 tackles have produced an enormous number of memories for Clemson senior linebacker Ben Boulware.
The T.L. Hanna product has been a part of program-defining victories, historical accomplishments and his fair share of hits that have earned him penalty flags and the ire of opposing fan bases.
Boulware is preparing for what could be his final game as a Tiger when Clemson takes on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal’s Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
“The sand is running out for me,” Boulware said this week. “I’m just embracing it and exhausting every moment I’ve got.”
While he hopes to have one more game past the semifinal, Boulware and the rest of the Tigers have started to reflect on his career:
Beating Notre Dame 24-22 (2015): “One of the things I’ll never forget is the Notre Dame game. There were so many ‘ifs’ in that game. Everybody thought they were going to smack us around and then to go in there and dominate them, win that game in such an exciting fashion and to play a big part in that game (on a late two-point conversion stop) is something I’ll never forget. It was Notre Dame, one of the winningest teams in all of football.”
2014 Orange Bowl in Miami: “That whole experience was super fun down there. That hotel was unreal and then playing against Ohio State and going out and winning the game was, I think that was one of my most fun road trips, mainly because the Fontainebleau (where the team stayed) is super sick. It’s a crazy hotel.”
What he'll remember most: “Every day just going to work and grinding. The guys on this team make it so much fun to work every day. Being around (defensive end) Christian Wilkins and (center) Jay Guillermo, and just walking into work every day and not knowing what they’re going to say, it just makes it fun. It makes it a lot easier to come to work every day and prepare when you’re around such great guys like them.”
The one regret: "Every week Jay Guillermo does impressions as we go to the hotel. I don’t get to experience it because there’s an offensive and defensive bus. I’ve been wanting to get on there just to hear it, but I’ve gotten a lot of the offensive linemen to record it. Before I go to bed I’ll literally just listen to Jay’s recordings of him doing impressions on the bus. I wish I could say that’s the most fun thing, but I don’t get to be a part of it. We have rules on this team."
The song he can't get out of his head: “On Mondays, coach (Dabo) Swinney plays ‘Another One Bites the Dust.’ That’s certainly not my favorite song, but of all the songs we play here, that’s probably the one I’ll remember the most. We play it every Monday after we win a game. We win a lot of games, so it’s really going through my head right now, and I don’t like it. It’s one I’ll never forget.”
What the Tigers are saying…
Swinney on Boulware’s practice efforts: “He’s one of those guys that will fight you in practice if you want to take him out a rep. That’s just Ben. We had our last paw drill (last week) and I wanted to hold Ben out for that last paw drill, and I look up and there he is, right in the middle of the fray, bottom of the pile. I didn’t know it until the play was over. I’m really proud of Ben. We’re going to miss him.”
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Boulware’s first official recruiting visit: “We were going to offer him. (Remember) just how mad and chippy he was, where usually, guys are ready to wet their pants. He came over here like, ‘What, what? Where y’all been? I came to camp.’
I was like, ‘I wasn’t here.’
‘But you wanted somebody else.’
‘No, we didn’t.’
That’s kind of who he’s always been.”
Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on what he will remember about Boulware: “Just his play on the field, how fired up he is. There’s a lot of funny little things he does on the field that I’m not going to put out there. They call him the ‘Junkyard Dog.’ The fact of playing with him is memorable.”
Linebacker and longtime friend Kendall Joseph on Boulware’s intensity: “(Last week) coach Venables made a correction on one of our plays. Ben vividly remembered telling him to do the opposite of what he said that day. (Boulware) was reaching in his binder, looking for notes because it was three or four days before, and he finally found it, found a play. And he jumped up and showed coach Venables, who busted out laughing. It’s just things like that. He’s always kind of wired, kind of loose and just goofy.”
Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel on Boulware overcoming adversity: “Early on in his career…he had to be patient. He was getting down on himself because he was doing everything he felt like he needed to to play and deserve playing time. For whatever reason he still had to wait his turn. He really contemplated if he wanted to keep playing football. He had a moment to reflect and he had an emotional situation and he really bounced back from that situation. He’s been a completely different guy. Just to see that passion and how much it meant to him, it really stood out and showed a lot about who he was.”
