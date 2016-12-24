Two Clemson players share their faith journeys

Two Clemson players are among the college football standouts, including many playing in bowl games, who talked to Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine about their faith and why being “bold and courageous” for Christ helps guide their lives on and off the football field.
“(The players) show we can take our faith with us wherever we go, even onto the football field, and God will be with us,” said Clay Meyer, FCA Magazine editor.
Clemson will play Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Washington meets Alabama in the other at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The two Clemson players had this to say about their faith journeys:
Artavis Scott: “You only really learn the strength of your spine when your back is against the wall. ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.’ Hebrews 13:8 (HCSB).”
Andy Teasdall: “No matter what I face, I keep my eyes fixed ahead on the Lord and continue to keep moving forward. With Him, everything will be all right.”
Comments