Clemson overcomes D-line losses

Remember when there was concern in Tiger Town about how Clemson would pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2016?
Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd combined to produce 24 1/2 sacks and 49 tackles for a loss from the defensive end position in 2015.
That was a huge amount of production to lose when they both left early for the NFL, but it also meant a ton of experience walked out the door because that dynamic duo played seemingly every snap during last year’s College Football Playoff run.
However, the Tigers head into the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31 against Ohio State feeling pretty good about how far sophomore Christian Wilkins and redshirt freshman Clelin Ferrell have come – and where they’re headed.
“We know that we have such a rich defensive line history. It’s one of those things where you can’t let that be an excuse for you when you see guys go to the NFL because you know that’s going to happen,” Ferrell said. “You’ve just got to not focus on that stuff and focus on being great, because that’s what you came here to be.”
That didn’t change the dilemma, though.
“It was obviously an inexperienced group going into the year,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Not a lot of snaps between the guys, but they’ve done terrific this year. Really have.”
Wilkins was neither a defensive end nor a starter last year. Ferrell didn’t play at all. Sophomore Austin Bryant did at least have some experience at the position, but he suffered a foot injury in August that sidelined him for a couple months.
That forced Wilkins to slide from an interior lineman to the outside, and the duo found a way to contain the edge and get pressure in the backfield.
“It was a big thing for me to go out (to D-end),” said Wilkins, an AP second-team All-American this year. “I knew I had to step up and play well for us to be successful as a team.”
Ferrell was going to be a starter no matter what after he showed the coaches in the spring that he could handle it, but no one had ever seen him do it for an entire season. Now, he’s a player with as much promise as anybody on the defense.
“I really think Clelin is going to be a great player when it’s all said and done,” senior defensive tackle Carlos Watkins said. “Those two have been doing a heck of a job this year. They haven’t had the experience like (Lawson and Dodd) had. I think after this season they could potentially play to that level.”
And that’s what the Tigers are banking on, but the stats aren’t nearly as gaudy as 2015. Ferrell has five sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss while Wilkins has produced 3.5 sacks and 12 TFLs, but look at the overall numbers. Clemson has 46 sacks and 112 tackles for a loss as a team through 13 games. A year ago, the Tigers produced 48 and 126, respectively, in 15 contests.
The numbers have been more spread out, and the interior linemen have played as well as any in the country, but that might not have been possible without Ferrell and Wilkins stepping into their new roles in a hurry.
“I think that’s important that you didn’t have to ‘cover up' for anybody,” Venables said. “You can still play aggressive. You can still be multiple. It’s a very diverse group.”
And it’s one that will try to make an impact against quarterback J.T. Barrett and the Buckeyes in Arizona, but for the first time since all-time sack leader Vic Beasley came back for his senior season in 2014, the Tigers won’t be replacing big-time defensive ends in 2017.
“That’s really big. We’re here to stay for a few more years,” Wilkins said. “It’s going to be real crucial that we play in these big games now and experience all this so that next year we can come back and be even more dominant.”
Clemson DEs: Where are they now?
Clemson has a history during the Dabo Swinney era of putting defensive ends in the pros. Here are four former Tigers currently in the NFL:
Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
Drafted: First round, 19th overall in 2016.
2016 NFL stats (8 games, 1 start): 12 combined tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble
Clemson career: 122 tackles, 45.5 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks
Note: Lawson missed the first six games this year while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
Kevin Dodd, Tennessee Titans
Drafted: Second round, 33rd overall in 2016
2016 stats (9 games, 1 start): 5 combined tackles, 1 sack
Clemson career: 82 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks
Note: Dodd was placed on injured reserve while dealing with a foot issue.
Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
Drafted: First round, 8th overall in 2015.
2016 stats (14 games, 10 starts): 35 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, 2 pass defended, six forced fumbles.
Clemson career: 83 tackles, 48 TFLs, 30 sacks.
Andre Branch, Miami Dolphins
Drafted: Second round, 38th overall in 2012.
2016 stats (14 games, 9 starts): 42 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass defended.
Clemson career: 179 tackles, 34 TFLs, 17.5 sacks
Anderson Independent Mail
Fiesta Bowl
Who: Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Glendale, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Line: OSU by 3
