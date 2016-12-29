Clemson defense will rely on experience to stop Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett

Clemson is leaning on its experience from facing running quarterbacks earlier in the season as it prepares for Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett.
The Tigers have faced several dual-threat signal callers in 2016, most notably Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said Barrett presents some of the same challenges as Jackson.
“Lamar Jackson, we’re going to go back and relate some things because they do a lot of the zone-read and kind of run the ball with him a lot, too,” Ferrell said. “It’s definitely something we’ve got to keep our eyes on, just the running lanes and stuff like that.”
Ferrell added the key to slowing down a running quarterback is to get pressure on him in the backfield and not allow him to get running downhill.
“We’re definitely going to try to attack him, because we don’t want to just sit back on our heels. We want to go after him, definitely,” he said.
In addition to Jackson, the Tigers faced Auburn, which uses its quarterbacks in the run game, Georgia Tech and its triple option offense and Virginia Tech, led by quarterback Jerod Evans.
Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph believes Barrett is most similar to Evans out of the quarterbacks Clemson faced this year. The Hokies’ quarterback rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in the Tigers’ last game.
“Their offensive line and the way they run their quarterback, they’re putting the ball in No. 16’s hands to win the game,” Joseph said of Ohio State. “He’s not as big as the quarterback at Virginia Tech, but they’re definitely a physical team and try to run the ball down hill with their quarterback.”
Joseph believes Clemson must play physical to stop Barrett and Ohio State.
“They like to hit the edges with their run game, and when you’re physical on the edge, you can keep them from hitting the edge with their speed and you see them struggle,” he said.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Barrett presents a number of challenges because he can beat you in a lot of ways. He added Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and his staff do a great job of keeping defenses off-balance.
“All the zone-read stuff, all the quarterback run stuff, powers, counters, speed sweep stuff, jets, everything. They’ve got it and all the play actions that come off of it. They know what they’re doing,” Swinney said.
Fiesta Bowl
Who: Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Glendale, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Line: OSU by 3
