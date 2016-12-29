Fiesta Bowl guide: Clemson vs. Ohio State, TV details, key players

1:24 Clemson DL Christian Wilkins expects Fiesta Bowl to be decided in trenches Pause

2:06 Clemson's Jadar Johnson not impressed by Ohio State's J.T. Barrett's passing

4:27 Clemson DC Brent Venables breaks down Ohio State's offense

1:22 Cordrea Tankersley: 'I think we're definitely up for the task'

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq