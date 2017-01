More Videos

4:22 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Ohio State

1:42 Pendleton native Michael Hill explains why he chose Ohio State over Clemson

2:29 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson previews matchup with Ohio State

1:55 Malik Hooker sees a weakness with Deshaun Watson reading defenses

2:57 Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan discusses being recruited by Clemson

1:24 Clemson DL Christian Wilkins expects Fiesta Bowl to be decided in trenches

4:27 Clemson DC Brent Venables breaks down Ohio State's offense

2:06 Clemson's Jadar Johnson not impressed by Ohio State's J.T. Barrett's passing

1:22 Cordrea Tankersley: 'I think we're definitely up for the task'

1:52 J.T. Barrett explains what Ohio State needs to do to beat Clemson

1:58 Curtis Samuel expects Ohio State's offense to have success against Clemson