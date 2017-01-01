Alabama would be wise to note how completely Clemson dominated Ohio State

To comprehend why this coming Alabama-Clemson rematch isn’t stale or blase, it helped to study the faces of Ohio State football players Saturday night as they exited both the Fiesta Bowl field and the calendar year 2016.
These are extraordinary football players. Most spent high school with the adjective “coveted.” Their mighty bodies scream of a 21st-century human evolution. They play for the kingdom of Ohio State, which does not go around losing 31-0.
Yet their faces suddenly carried a dose of shock and hint of haunt. Even as they knew they had blundered some - dropped third-down passes, two missed field goals, a large fumble, two interceptions - they also knew they had undergone a right manhandling. They had become that rare case of man-handlers, manhandled.
As the great junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan walked out late in the procession, his face carried something close to horror. When they stopped to lock arms and sing their post-game song with their fans, they did so under a big, bright scoreboard that told the 31-0 tale, which must have felt like some 4 a.m. nightmare.
“You win in the trenches,” Clemson senior defensive tackle Carlos Watkins said, and boy, do you ever. Along the lines, a beast as whopping as Ohio State had gone mauled.
An unforeseen night in Arizona made a shouting backdrop for an unpredictable night in Tampa for the College Football Playoff finale come Jan. 9. It embodied something the eight-season Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said back in August, after practice one Thursday, in the merciless South Carolina humidity, as Clemson’s defending national runner-up fixed to follow its vivid 45-40 loss to Alabama in January by opening at Auburn in September.
“I think the one thing from last year that maybe is a little bit different with this team is, this team has an experience to draw on that no other team has had,” he said. “They’ve made a national-championship run. They’ve been in a playoff. They have a visual of that, whereas no other team I’ve had is coming off a national championship game, and so I think that has maybe validated a little bit more into their minds, maybe cemented that confidence or validated just what we do around here.
“And as I’ve said many times around here, it’s one thing to think you’re good enough, it’s another thing to know you are.”
They clearly know they are, even if Saturday night might have wiped out some stressful memories. They did spend much of the fall as a testament to the weight of expectation. “This year, our motto was ‘Embrace The Target,’” Watkins said. “We knew we were gonna get everybody’s best shot. If they beat us, it makes their season.”
Remember? It’s a little harder to, now. They won 19-13 at Auburn as the latter finished the game flinging passes toward the end zone from the Clemson 40-yard line. They recovered an onside kick to cement their 30-24 win over an ambitious Troy. Louisville had them down 36-28 with 7:52 left, a reality that throws meaning on the 77-yard kickoff return, by Artavis Scott, that followed.
Most famously, North Carolina State lined up for a mere 33-yard field goal to win on the last play at Clemson, the whole stadium coming to terms with a ruined Saturday, but then Kyle Bambard shanked it wide right to necessitate overtime. Florida State led Clemson 28-20 after three quarters and 34-29 with three minutes left. Virginia Tech had a first down at the Clemson 27-yard line with two minutes left and Clemson leading by seven. And yet none could overcome the Tigers.
Pitt actually defeated Clemson, 43-42, on Nov. 12, a singular achievement for the Tigers’ 2016 foes.
They used their knowhow to handle all of that, and then they took it all into the four-week break, marshaled it and annihilated a known annihilator. “I mean, first of all, we were just confident all week that we would be able to do our job,” defensive end Christian Wilkins said. Now, they’ve injected major oomph to the curious equation of this rematch. Alabama is better than last year - 14-0 with not a single fourth-quarter scare worth shuddering about - but then, now, so is Clemson.
Swinney sees “more competitive depth” and said, “We have more guys that can go play winning football. Last year we were very top-heavy. We had a very good first group, but we were a lot of freshmen behind them. And now we’re just more experienced, more guys that can go play good, functional, winning football. That’s the biggest difference.”
They also bring back Deshaun Watson, the quarterback who will try to solve Alabama’s great defense, one year after solving Alabama’s great defense. Where Alabama’s defense had just shut out Michigan State 38-0, Watson made Alabama’s defense look misshapen, out of sorts and tired. Coach Nick Saban threw down his earphones. He called a successful onside kick with 10 minutes left so he wouldn’t have to watch the nightmare of Watson with the ball.
Watson threw for 405 yards and rushed for 73, and since then from time to time, Saban has called him the toughest quarterback for whom to prepare since Auburn’s Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player. Told of Saban’s view on Saturday night, Watson said, “Appreciate Nick Saban for the compliment and the comment. I just try to play my best and win games. And my job is to make good decisions whenever adversity hits, make sure all my guys are poised and calm and make sure that I am poised and calm, because they go the way I go.”
Here it comes again, then, only with more mustard: the Alabama defense that hasn’t allowed more than 16 points in a game since Oct. 8 against Arkansas, against the Clemson quarterback who practices a clear, calm mastery.
“Honestly,” linebacker Ben Boulware said, “this is the game we wanted. We want our revenge. We want our redemption. I think we will be coming with fire for the big game.”
Their fire has shown to wreak some unusually stunned faces.
