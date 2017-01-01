It’s Alabama, not Clemson, for top DB target

Defensive back Xavier McKinney of Roswell, Ga., stunned recruiting analysts from coast to coast Sunday when he announced a new commitment to Alabama.
All of the major networks had projected McKinney to Clemson. And all 22 Crystal Ball projections made through 247Sports were for the Tigers.
McKinney decommitted from Alabama in July and proceeded to look around. He looked especially hard at Clemson with an unofficial visit in October and an official visit in November. He also took official visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.
“I just feel like that will be the best place for me to strive as a player and a person,” McKinney said after making his announcement.
Clemson put all of its recruiting efforts for a safety for the 2017 class on McKinney, backing off other targets such as Markquese Bell and CJ Avery. An early enrollee, McKinney will arrive on the Alabama campus next week.
Under Armour All-American S @mckinney_xavier commits to The University Of Alabama #espn pic.twitter.com/LVKknY3qI7— InsideBamaRecruiting (@RTRnews) January 1, 2017
Notes
▪ Clemson lost its lone 2017 running back commitment when Cordarrion Richardson decommitted. The Tigers are now in hot pursuit of RB Darrian Felix of Fort Myers, Fla.
He announced his favorites as Clemson, Oregon, North Carolina, Tennessee and Nebraska. He’s already taken official visits to Oregon, Tennessee and North Carolina. He is scheduled for Clemson Jan. 13 and Nebraska the following weekend. This season Felix rushed for 1,477 yards and 23 touchdowns.
▪ Clemson commitment WR Amari Rodgers of Knoxville, the son of Southern Cal assistant coach Tee Martin and a former Trojans’ commitment, told ESPN he might take an official visit to Southern Cal in January. He is scheduled to visit Clemson Jan. 13. Rodgers said he has to talk over with his family and his father the possible trip to Los Angeles.
▪ 2018 OL Jackson Carman of Fairfield, Ohio, has Clemson in his top 10 with Ohio State, Alabama, Southern Cal, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Tennessee, LSU and Florida.
