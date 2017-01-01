Clemson football players, coaches greeted by fans

Rain didn’t stop some of Clemson’s most devoted fans from standing in line at Memorial Stadium to see the football team return Sunday night from its triumphant Fiesta Bowl trip.
Aaron Ritchie drove three hours from north of Charlotte, North Carolina, just to see the Tigers return.
“There’s no way I’d rather spend New Year’s Day,” Ritchie said.
Hundreds of Clemson supporters were on hand when the team arrived at Death Valley around 8:15 p.m.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shook hands with fans lining the entrance to the West End Zone after exiting the bus. He did not speak to the crowd as a whole, but did step out on the Oculus to tip his hat to the fans.
For some Clemson fans, it was the dominant manner in which the Tigers won — 31-0 — that convinced them to make the trip Sunday. The consensus among Clemson fans was clear: They went in expecting the Tigers to win, but not like that.
“I think that was probably the best I’ve ever seen them play,” said Bill Thornton, a Clemson fan from Townville.
Ritchie will be among the Clemson fans making the trip to Tampa to watch the Tigers play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Ritchie said he bought his tickets in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, when it became clear the Tigers would win.
“I’ve been saving (money) since July,” Ritchie said. “I’m probably going to drive down, sleep in a (QuikTrip) and come back. No room, no nothing.”
