Clemson coach gets in Roy Williams’ face after game

His team has just lost 89-86 in overtime to North Carolina on Tuesday night, and Clemson coach Brad Brownell had a few choice words for Tar Heels coach Roy Williams.
Brownell got in Williams’s face in the handshake line after the game.
According to media reports, Brownell was upset that UNC player Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson's bench during the game.
Williams appeared to apologize.
Neither coach said much about the exchange in postgame remarks to reporters
“It was something between Brad and myself. I took care of it,” Williams said.
