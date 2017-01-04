Ben Boulware: The Voice of the Clemson defense

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County Pause

2:07 One more goal, Clemson's Dabo Swinney says

1:22 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will miss seniors

0:35 Kirk Herbstreit on Sloppy Body and Clemson

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:20 Why is the Cedar Creek area colder than Columbia

6:11 Frank Martin reacts after road win vs. Georgia

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground