Kicker Greg Huegel, Clemson special teams on target

Perhaps the biggest area of concern for Clemson following last season was special teams.
The Tigers returned a loaded offense led by Deshaun Watson, and Brent Venables had already proven he could rebuild a defense in an offseason.
But Clemson’s special teams needed major work.
In 2015 the Tigers ranked No. 115 in kickoff return defense, 52nd in kickoff returns and 122nd in punt returns.
The issues did not prove to be costly in the first 14 games of the season as Clemson entered the national championship undefeated, but in the title game struggles on special teams greatly contributed to Alabama’s win.
In the fourth quarter the Crimson Tide successfully recovered an onside kick and later in the period ran back a kickoff for a touchdown, the third Clemson had allowed on the year.
Was Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stunned by the onside kick? “Stunned? No. Pissed? Yes.” He said this week.
Swinney took his frustration into the offseason and was determined to get Clemson’s special teams issues turned around.
Almost across the board the Tigers are improved.
Clemson has allowed 19.7 yards per kickoff return and no touchdown returns this season as opposed to 24.9 and three touchdowns last season. And opponents are averaging 4.8 yards per punt return as opposed to 6.1 last year. The Tigers are also better at returning punts, going from an average of 2.3 per return to 8.1.
“The guys have taken a lot of pride in it,” Swinney said. “We brought in a couple of other people, we studied some different things, we spent a lot of time and got our personnel the way we need it to be… We’ve got the right people doing the right things. We’re much, much, much improved, and that was a major goal for us.”
Perhaps the improvement Swinney is most proud of is kickoff return defense.
The Tigers have gone from having one of the worst units in the nation to above average. A big reason for that is Blythewood native Greg Huegel.
Between Huegel and Ammon Lakip, only 34 percent of Clemson’s kickoffs went for touchbacks last season. This year that number is up over 40 percent.
The longest kickoff returned allowed by the Tigers this season is 54 yards and came against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, but that was due in large part to Huegel’s kicks being short because he did not have his kicking balls for the first couple of kickoffs.
“We’ve been very, very good on kickoff coverage,” Swinney said. “That’s the one play we’ve given up all year.”
In addition to kickoffs, Huegel has been solid as the Tigers’ placekicker.
He has made 14 of his 19 field goal attempts on the season, including several in clutch situations.
His 46-yard field goal with five minutes remaining at Florida State gave Clemson a 29-28 lead as the Tigers went on to secure the victory.
That one, along with his 36-yard field goal to tie Louisville in his first career road game last season, stick out as two of his favorites during his career.
Huegel also made a big kick from 45 yards against Ohio State to give the Tigers an early lead after Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin had just missed a 47-yard attempt.
“Going out there after you’ve watched a kicker miss a field goal, you’re just like, ‘OK, I’ve just got to get my job done,’” Huegel said. “A lot of times, if I can drain the kick, whether it’s a long one or a short one, then that’s kind of a momentum boost, especially right after their kicker missed one.”
Huegel is confidenthe can make a crucial kick against Alabama .
“The fact that we’ve played on the biggest stage before and performed well, that’s like a memory that we can draw back to. It’s like a confidence booster. I’m going into games such as the national championship this year, since we were there last year, you kind of just have to tell yourself, ‘Yes, this is a big game.’ You have to understand what is on the line. But you can’t let it overwhelm you,” he said. “I really can’t ever remember a time when I was freaked out. That’s really not how I am.”
Clemson’s best kickers
Clemson sophomore kicker Greg Huegel led the nation in field goals last year when he made 27 of 32. He has not had as many attempts this year, but has made 14 of 19. He leads the Tigers in scoring with 108 points. Clemson’s career leaders in field goals:
Player;Years;FGM-FGA;Pct.
1. Bob Paulling;1979-83;34-41;.829
2. Chandler Catanzaro;2010-13;67-82;.817
3. GREG HUEGEL;2015-16;41-51;.804
4. Jad Dean;2003-06;51-68;.750
5. Donald Igwebuike;1981-84;32-43;.744
National championship
Who: Clemson (13-1) vs. Alabama (14-0)
When: 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Line: Alabama by 6 1/2
