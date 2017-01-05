Kicker Greg Huegel, Clemson special teams on target

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina Pause

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens