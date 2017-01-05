ESPN’s Herbstreit: Clemson offense can score on anybody

The two men who will call Monday night’s CFB National Championship game are most interested to see how, and how effectively, Clemson’s offense attacks Alabama’s defense.
“Clemson’s offense has an ability, because of the system and the quarterback, to score on anybody that they play, providing that Deshaun (Watson) is kind of on,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Thursday on a teleconference scheduled by the network to discuss the game. “Last year he was, what, 30-of-47 for 405 yards and four touchdowns against them.”
Those were, in fact, Watson’s numbers last January in a 45-40 loss to the Crimson Tide in the title game. The Tigers (13-1) get a rematch against Alabama (14-0) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 8 p.m. Monday.
“I don’t see why (Clemson) wouldn’t move the ball and score points,” ESPN play-by-play voice Chris Fowler said. “Alabama came off a shutout in last year’s semifinal. Clemson lit them up. They didn’t have Mike Williams or Deon Cain in that game. When you look at Monday night, the two most dangerous receiving weapons potentially, Cain isn’t as productive or consistent as (Jordan) Leggett, but he certainly has the ability, those guys weren’t even out there last year, especially Williams, who is a complete difference maker.”
The Tigers have the nation’s No. 12 offense entering the game, averaging 503.1 yards per game. Alabama, meanwhile, has the nation’s No. 1 defense, allowing 244 yards per game.
“When I watch ‘Bama, the one thing they’ve kind of been spoiled with, is they have an ability to stop the run, and keep two safeties deep to prevent any kind of deep passes downfield. That’s kind of an oxymoron in today’s college football, when you have an ability to keep two safeties back, and also at the same time stop the run,” Herbstreit said.
“They did it against Washington (which) did not have a quarterback run game. If they do that against Clemson, you’ll see Deshaun Watson run it 20 to 25 times until they get out of that look, then they can start to throw the football.”
Both ESPN personalities also praised Tigers co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott, who have been to the national title game in both of their seasons in the dual role.
“They’re innovative. I thought the game they had against Ohio State is a classic example of what they’ve been able to do in attacking a team’s weaknesses, being innovative and creative, having a quarterback that understands it,” Herbstreit said.
