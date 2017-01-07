Clemson defense feels responsible for last year’s loss to Alabama

Coaches always say you win and lose as a team, but Clemson’s defense feels like the loss to Alabama in last year’s national championship game is on them.
The Crimson Tide put up 45 points on Clemson’s top-10 defense, accounting for 473 total yards. Derrick Henry rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Coker passed for 335 and two scores and O.J. Howard had five catches for 208 yards as big plays haunted the Tigers all night.
“We were the reason why. When you put up (40) points and lose the game, something’s got to give. It was definitely our fault why we lost that game,” Clemson linebacker and captain Ben Boulware said. “Guys were not locked in. We were not very disciplined that game. You can’t win a game giving up 45 points. All of that weight fell on our shoulders. We accepted that. We knew that. We learned from it. We grew from it, and hopefully we don’t give up 45 come Monday.”
Clemson allowed 21 yards per completion against the Crimson Tide last year as receivers were running free in the secondary.
The Tigers believe they’ve corrected the mistakes from last season. Clemson was tied for No. 90 in the nation in allowing plays of 30 plus yards in 2015. This year, the Tigers are tied for No. 23.
“We’ve been playing much more consistent this year. We showed that in the 14th game of the season, dominated Ohio State,” Boulware said. “For us, we want to play the same way against Alabama. We know Alabama is obviously a better team. We’re ready to play. I don’t want to feel the way I felt after that game. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I don’t.”
AWAY FROM THE TEAM
Clemson receiver Artavis Scott wasn’t at the team’s media day Friday morning because he was attending a funeral for his grandfather, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
“His granddad passed away and he's actually a pallbearer in the funeral, so he'll hopefully be back for the team picture this afternoon,” Swinney said.
Scott became Clemson’s all-time leader in catches in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. He has 73 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns this season.
SIMILAR SITUATION
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will call plays for the Crimson Tide for the first time this season in the national championship game after Lane Kiffin left following the semifinal to begin serving as head coach at FAU.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables recalled being in a similar situation after Mike Stoops left to become the head coach at Arizona and Venables was promoted to defensive coordinator.
“My first game ever calling a game was the 2004 national championship against LSU, Nick Saban,” Venables said. “I think we lost 21-14. I think Marcus Spears pick-sixed us. So, we gave up a couple scores. We played, really, pretty good defense. They had no problem, you know, executing when they had to. … We tried to make sure that we didn't completely disrupt things on defense and have – we tried to do what we did.”
Comments