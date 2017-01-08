Say cheese: Dabo’s photo moment has people talking

One of the most talked-about moments of Sunday’s national championship pregame news conference came after the talking was over.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban shared their final thoughts on Monday’s big game in a joint new conference Sunday morning at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. As it wrapped up, the two coaches gathered for the customary photo with the championship trophy.
As Swinney pulled out his smartphone for a picture of his own, Saban headed for the exit.
It’s in question whether Swinney was snapping a selfie with the trophy or taking a photo of the assembled media. Either way the moment generated some buzz on social media.
Kinda says it all #nationalchampionship #Clemson #Alabama #Dabo #Sabin pic.twitter.com/qxf3mikLR2— Bart Boatwright (@bartboat) January 8, 2017
Did Dabo take a trophy selfie...— Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) January 8, 2017
...or just a picture of all the media taking a picture of him?
Either way, never change, Dabo. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VHJY66fS6d
Dabo: "Nick, let's take a selfie."— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 8, 2017
Saban: "LOL, NOPE." pic.twitter.com/wtzV2QWFNy
There is no more perfect summation of tomorrow's game than this photo. pic.twitter.com/FFN12EIzVJ— Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 8, 2017
A picture says a thousand championships, er, words. pic.twitter.com/3lZzrnFqL7— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 8, 2017
Over/under on how many selfies Nick Saban has taken in his life? https://t.co/aQN7ts1iDL— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 8, 2017
Try and guess which coach in this picture is bored of winning Championships, and which has never won one: pic.twitter.com/oN0BtVEoFV— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 8, 2017
Dabo: NICK! It's selfie time!— Cole Thompson (@ColeThompson32) January 8, 2017
Saban: ....Bill, this is the guy people want to replace me?
#AlabamaVsClemson #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/YTZHf5dHT2
Everything about this photo is total perfection https://t.co/EmmSpRhLdc pic.twitter.com/5IOhs9S2tQ— SB✯Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) January 8, 2017
The one photo that sums up both Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban https://t.co/gme5k9wMZ1 #marchmadness— NCAA Hoops: NOW (@ncaahoopsnow) January 8, 2017
