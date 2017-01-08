Clemson University

January 8, 2017 1:48 PM

Say cheese: Dabo’s photo moment has people talking

One of the most talked-about moments of Sunday’s national championship pregame news conference came after the talking was over.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban shared their final thoughts on Monday’s big game in a joint new conference Sunday morning at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. As it wrapped up, the two coaches gathered for the customary photo with the championship trophy.

As Swinney pulled out his smartphone for a picture of his own, Saban headed for the exit.

It’s in question whether Swinney was snapping a selfie with the trophy or taking a photo of the assembled media. Either way the moment generated some buzz on social media.

Clemson University

