Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Alabama TV info, key matchups

National championship
Who: Clemson (13-1) vs. Alabama (14-0)
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Samantha Ponder, Tom Rinaldi)
Radio: WZMJ-FM 93.1 FM in Columbia area, Clemson Radio Network
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Ch. 80
Series record: Alabama leads 13-3
Line: Alabama by 6 1/2
KEY MATCHUPS
Deshaun Watson vs. Bama secondary
The Clemson QB upped his interception total to 17 on the season in the Fiesta Bowl, but Clemson got away with it. As good as the Buckeyes’ secondary was, Alabama does something extraordinary: Score defensive TDs. The Crimson Tide has 11, with six coming off interceptions. This is an Alabama defense that takes advantage of mistakes, so Watson won’t survive many.
EDGE: ALABAMA
Jalen Hurts vs. Clemson D-line
The Tigers' front, featuring Christian Wilkins and Carlos Watkins, is playing at an extremely high level. They have produced 123 tackles for a loss and 49 sacks. They turned J.T. Barrett inside out last week, and now they’ll look to do the same to ‘Bama QB Hurts, a true freshman. Hurts benefits from playing behind a huge offensive line to take the pressure off.
EDGE: CLEMSON
Clemson O-line vs. Jonathan Allen
The Clemson offensive line has had its ups and downs this year, and Alabama’s front four are as dominant as any in recent years. Clemson RB Wayne Gallman thinks it is better than last season. While they’re all excellent, Allen is the star. He was named the best defensive player in the country and is a top-5 NFL draft pick. He has 9.5 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and two TDs scored.
EDGE: ALLEN
Mike Williams vs. Marlon Humphrey
At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, the Clemson receiver gets compared to former NFL great Calvin Johnson (6-5, 237). The junior is Watson’s security blanket – almost to a fault. Physically, Bama CB Humphrey is about as a good a matchup for Williams as you'll find. He is 6-1 and 196. His problem has been getting beat down the field, allowing 16.3 yards per catch.
EDGE: WILLIAMS
Brad Senkiw and Associated Press
