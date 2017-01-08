With CFP title game upon them, notable Clemson fans are ready

Clemson goes for history Monday night. The Tigers get Alabama in the first rematch in the admittedly short history of the national title game, eyes set on a first championship since 1981.
Across the region and country, fans are ready for this, excited in their own ways.
Nikki Haley
The outgoing South Carolina governor and soon-to-be United Nations ambassador has never been shy about her Tigers fandom. She even admitted to trading texts with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
According to the Governor’s office, she won’t be in Tampa on Monday, but instead plans to watch at home with her family. She also didn’t hold back about the 31-0 win against Ohio State that put the Tigers in this spot.
“We’re proud of the Tigers and Coach Dabo Swinney,” Haley said. “We’re psyched about how they totally rolled over Ohio State, and we look forward to watching them bring home a national championship.”
Since Haley took office, the Tigers have gone 69-13 with a trio of conference titles.
As for how she plans to show Clemson pride for the game?
“Stay tuned,” Haley said.
Danny Ford
The man who led the Tigers to their last national title won’t be in Tampa to watch them play for another. Ford said he’d already committed to the American Football Coaches Association in Nashville, Tenn., over the weekend, though Clemson did offer a role for him at the game.
Instead he’ll take in the game in a coach’s solitude.
“I’ll be watching it at my house, by myself,” Ford said. “Where I can watch it and see the game, see what happens, study it, enjoy it, a lot, by myself.”
Ford went 96-29-4 at Clemson, with five conference titles in addition to the 1981 run.
He also has split allegiances because he played offensive tackle for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama. As the Tigers go for their first title in more than three decades, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is going for his sixth title, which would tie Bryant.
“They paid for my education,” Ford said of Alabama. “I played ball there. I’m proud of what they do, what they have done, what they have accomplished. I’m also proud of what Clemson has accomplished.
“I could not be happier for both football programs.”
Charles Warren
The former NCAA golf champion had to make a promise last year. He alone made the cross-country trip to Phoenix, Ariz., to watch the Tigers face the Tide, leaving family behind.
His wife and son weren’t about to get left again.
“I promised them that if we ever got back, that I would take the two of them,” Warren said. “This year being Tampa, it’s a little bit more feasible.”
After winning the 1997 title for the Tigers, Warren has carved out a solid career in professional golf.
Warren said this time has been easier to plan and do than last year, because everyone knows the drill after going through it. He hoped other fans, and even the team, felt that way.
And he expects the Clemson family will represent well.
“Everybody’s really excited,” Warren said. “Obviously, the demand for tickets has been kind of crazy, and I think that’s kind of reflected. Everybody kind of wants to be there. I’m not going to say I didn’t feel like we had a good chance to win last year, but I feel like we have a better chance to win.”
Bill Smith and Dan Benish
The last time the Tigers clinched a national title, these two were on the field. They lined up next to each other, a defensive end and a tackle, rushing Nebraska’s Mark Mauer as his last Hail Mary heave fell short.
They’ll be in the building Monday, rooting not only for team, but for family. Smith’s son, Cannon, is a tight end who played at Hammond. Benish’s nephew is left tackle Mitch Hyatt.
Benish, who played five years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with Washington, has been close to the program for a while and hoped to get a late check-in before the title game.
“I’m going to try and go down and catch a practice this week,” Benish said on Tuesday. “I like to get a feel for seeing how focused they are.”
Smith, who is now a developer in Columbia, remains close to the program. He’s a member of the school’s board of trustees. Being a company man, he looked at the broader picture of what brought the Tigers to this moment.
“It shows that we have the right people in place,” Smith said. “Our president to our athletics director to our head coach, it’s really neat to watch everybody work together, whether it’s academics, athletics, whatever.”
National championship
Who: Clemson (13-1) vs. Alabama (14-0)
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Line: Alabama by 6 1/2
