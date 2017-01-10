Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Alabama

Watch as fans in Clemson celebrate Monday night as the Tigers defeat Alabama in the college football championship game.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) breaks free for a big gain in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Clemson celebrates after winning the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) makes a clutch catch in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates a stop of Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) is stopped by the Clemson defense in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) breaks free for a big gain in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) celebrates a stop in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) reacts after a touchdown run by Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) reacts after a touchdown run by Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores on a keeper as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) pursues in the second quarter of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores on a keeper as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) pursues in the second quarter of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets the crowd pumped before the start of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) delivers a pass in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) stops Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) on a run in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers tight end Jordan Leggett (16) makes a catch for a first down in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) delivers a pass in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney argues a non call on a pass play in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) can't come up with the ball on a pass play in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) stretches as the Tigers prepare for the National Championship game against Alabama at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) heads to the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson players head to the field for warmups as they prepare for the National Championship game against Alabama at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) looks for space in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney argues for a late hit on Alabama in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) on a fourth down play in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown (2) on a fourth down play in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) celebrate a stop on Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (25) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is called for a late hit on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in the first half of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier walks with NFL great Peyton Manning prior to the start of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) arrives with his team to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the national championship game against Alabama on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) arrives with his team to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the national championship game against Alabama on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to the start of the National Championship game against Alabama at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) stretches in the hallway of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaps for extra yards in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates a stop during the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates after stopping Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) is stopped by Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) takes a hit from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) is called for pass interference on a pass play to Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores the winning touchdown of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson celebrates the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson's bench celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaps over an Alabama player for a first down in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is brought down by Clemson Tigers safety Tanner Muse (19) in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets upended on a keeper in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) delivers a pass in the second half of the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney checks on Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after an injury during the National Championship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
A Clemson fan gets excited for the start of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
A Clemson fan gets excited for the start of the National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday.
Clemson and Alabama fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Michael Banks, of Tampa, shows off his allegiance to Clemson as he enjoys the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Donna Long, of Decatur, AL, shows off her Alabama spirit outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Clemson fan Tucker Meredith enjoys the Jump Scream, part of the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Ryan and Andrea Goodroe enjoy a zip line, part of the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit hears cheers from fans as he tries to thread a football in a hole at the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Brandon Vliet, left, of Charleston, and Terri Rumore, of Birmingham, cheer for their teams as they enjoy the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Clemson and Alabama fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
A Clemson fan enjoys a stunt jump, part of the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
A Clemson fan enjoys a stunt jump, part of the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
A Clemson fan enjoys a stunt jump, part of the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Fans enjoyed the ultimate game day tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium featuring interactive games, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets on Monday.
Clemson's locker area was locked until their arrival at Raymond James Stadium on Monday.
