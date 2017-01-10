Clemson University

January 10, 2017 12:40 AM

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Alabama

From staff and wire reports

THUMBS UP

Hunter Renfrow

The Clemson wide receiver had a 24-yard touchdown pass reception from Deshaun Watson and the game-winning catch with one second left. His tackle saved a TD after an Alabama fumble recovery.

Deon Cain

Another Clemson wide receiver, Cain missed last season’s game against Alabama because he was suspended for breaking team rules. But he came back this year with a big 43-yard catch from Watson.

Bo Scarbrough

Bo knows how to run. The Alabama back rushed 12 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He scored on a 25-yard run in the first quarter and a 37-yard run in the second quarter.

Ryan Anderson

The Alabama linebacker had two fumble recoveries. The first came when Deshaun Watson couldn’t handle a bad snap in the first quarter. The next came when he stripped Wayne Gallman in the third quarter and set up a field goal.

THUMBS DOWN

Tackling

On Scarbrough run for a touchdown in the second quarter, Clemson tacklers looked like they were waving in air. Scarbrough broke tackle attempts by Ben Boulware and several others.

Fans

C’mon Clemson and Alabama fans. Let bygones be bygones. The guy just got selected for the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Duke, Florida and USC coach Steve Spurrier was booed when he took part in the pregame coin flip.

Steve Sarkisian

Well, at least he’s not Lane Kiffin. But like Kiffin did on the first play of the last 10 games of his Alabama career, the new Alabama offensive coordinator called a pass, which was batted down by Christian Wilkins.

Tide secondary

Watson burned the vaulted Tide defense with pass after pass, including the game winner to Renfrow with one second remaining.

Clemson University

