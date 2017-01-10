Clemson University

Hunter Renfrow’s high school goes all in to celebrate their hero

Socastee High School has a place in its heart every day for Hunter Renfrow. Tuesday is a little more special.

The Socastee Brave-turned-Clemson Tiger was a hero in Monday night’s national championship game. Renfrow had 10 receptions and scored two second-half touchdowns in Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama, including the game-winner with one second on the clock.

On Tuesday morning the school sign on Highway 707 read, “Welcome to Hunter Renfrow High School.”

Renfrow is a redshirt sophomore and former walk-on who played quarterback in high school. The Socastee community is just inland from Myrtle Beach, and the school is one of nine high schools in Horry County.

His performance was a topic of discussion nationwide Monday night and into Tuesday. And he’s on the cover of the next issue of Sports Illustrated.

“Hunter Renfrow welcome to history,” an ESPN tweet read.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney paid tribute to Renfrow in comments made Tuesday morning.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the most sought-after five-star recruits in the country as a high schooler. Renfrow was listed as a two-star prospect by recruiting services. Yet there they were, connecting on the final score of the season.

“You’ve got the five-star quarterback throwing the game-winning touchdown to the walk-on wideout. And that's the epitome of our team,” Swinney said.

