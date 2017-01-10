Clemson University

January 10, 2017 6:10 PM

‘Greatness is for all of us’: The ties that bind Clemson into a national champion

From staff reports

What made Clemson great? What made them the 2016 national champions of college football?

Maybe it was because coach Dabo Swinney, who made the remark about greatness, would not let Clemson achieve any less.

Or maybe it was family. Five members of the 2016 team are sons of members of the 1981 championship team: twins J.D. Davis and Judah Davis (Jeff Davis), Jarvis Magwood (Frank Magwood), Cannon Smith (Bill Smith) and Kanyan Tuttle (Perry Tuttle).

Or maybe it was having quarterback Deshaun Watson, one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, throw the game-winning pass to Hunter Renfrow, a walk-on.

“That’s the epitome of our team,” Swinney said.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told his team that "greatness is for all of us," not just the Alabama's of college football.

gmelendez@thestate.com

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

View more video

Sports Videos