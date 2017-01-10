What makes Ben Boulware great?

What he said
“Going to this university and being a part of this team has been the greatest four years of my life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of the senior class that brought the National Championship back to Clemson. I’m so thankful for coach Swinney giving me the opportunity to wear the Paw.”
What others said about him
“Before the game, Clemson coaches showed their players a clip from Rocky II. After a brutal fight, Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed land punches simultaneously and fall to the canvas. An exhausted Rocky rises just ahead of a 10-count and claims the title.
As confetti rained on the field, linebacker Boulware put it more emphatically. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best!” he screamed. “And we’re back! And we’re the best now! we’ve got that belt!”
-- Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated
What he did
-- Key stats: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup.
-- Key plays:
1. Alabama had the ball at its own 41 facing a third-and-7 late in the first half and tried to catch Clemson off guard with a run. Boulware snuffed it out and tackled Bo Scarbrough for a loss of three yards.
2. Boulware read a screen pass with four minutes remaining and Clemson leading 28-24 and tackled Damien Harris for a loss of six on second-and-10.
3. Boulware broke up a pass intended for ArDarius Stewart midway through the third quarter as part of a three-and-out. Clemson scored on the ensuing possession to cut the Tide’s lead to three.
Of note
He was named defensive Most Valuable Player for the game, his second such honor in the College Football Playoff (2015 Orange Bowl vs. Oklahoma).
January 10, 2017
