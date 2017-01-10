What makes Mike Williams great?

What he said
“God doesn’t say, ‘Oops,’ ” on missing last season after a crash with a goalpost that fractured a vertebrae before he returned this season to star for the Tigers.
What others said about him
“Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams put on one of the more impressive performances of the National Championship in his team’s victory. There’s no question about it, the best wide receiver in this year’s draft class is Clemson’s version of Mike Williams.
“He was out to prove to NFL scouts that there is no better receiver coming into the NFL next year, and after what we saw against one of the best defenses in recent college football memory, it’s tough to argue.”
-- FoxSports.com
What he did
-- Key stats: 8 catches for 94 yards, 1 touchdown.
-- Key plays:
1. Early in the fourth quarter Williams caught a 4-yard touchdown pass to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive and cut Alabama’s lead to 24-21.
2. Clemson was at its own 37 with 1:56 remaining needing a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win when Williams made a spectacular grab for a 24-yard gain to move Clemson into Alabama territory.
3. With nine seconds remaining Williams was tackled in the end zone after beating his man. Alabama was called for pass interference and Clemson got the ball at the 2, setting up the game-winning touchdown.
-- He caught his 11th TD pass of the season, tied for fourth-best in Clemson history. It gave him 21 for his career, third all-time.
Of note
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was trying his hand at pro player comps on Twitter, and came up with this comparison for Williams:
“MikeWilliams somewhere between Julio (Jones) & AJ Green !!”
