What makes Hunter Renfrow great?

What he said
“Never in a million years (did I dream this would happen). It’s like I got knocked out in the third quarter and this was all a dream. I just knew I was going to have to give everything I had. I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid. I couldn’t let those seniors go down like we did last year.”
What others said about him
“All the guys on defense were saying, ‘Hey, Hunter is going to be special.’ All the defensive guys were getting mad. So Swinney one day kind of went over there and watched him (and said) ‘Hey, let’s move him over here’ (with the regular offense). We needed a guy to be kind of a spark to this offense. … The sky is the limit for him.”
-- Deshaun Watson
What he did
-- Key stats: 10 catches for 92 yards, 2 touchdowns.
-- Key plays:
1. The former walk-on weaved his way through Alabama’s secondary for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-14 in the third quarter.
2. After Alabama’s Ryan Anderson picked up a fumble and raced toward the end zone, Renfrow chased him down and tackled him at the Clemson 16. The Tide only got three points.
3. With one play left, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott believed he had the call to get a receiver open, and he trusted Renfrow because of his sure hands. He made the game-winning grab with one second left.
Of note
Renfrow’s hometown has taken notice of his feats. Because Clemson scored five TDs in the National Championship game, Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach is offering 50% off (10% for every touchdown) through Friday. Wear Clemson colors and mention this discount.
Also, his alma mater, Socastee High, recognized Renfrow. On Tuesday morning the school sign on Highway 707 read, “Welcome to Hunter Renfrow High School.”
