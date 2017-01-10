What makes Deshaun Watson great?

What he said
“I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang. I’ve enjoyed the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget.”
What others said about him
“The win caps an epic career for Watson, who finished 32-3 as a starter. Watson committed to Clemson out of Gainesville, Ga., as the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and dedicated his entire career to lifting Clemson back to the national elite. He is known for his archer-like touchdown celebration of launching a bow-and-arrow. And with that (final) drive, he pierced the soul of Alabama, staggered its dynastic run and entrenched himself in Clemson lore.”
-- Pete Thamel, Sports Illustrated
What he did
-- Key stats vs. Alabama: 36-for-56 passing, 420 yards, 3 touchdowns; 21 carries for 43 yards, 1 touchdown.
-- Key plays against Alabama:
1. With Clemson trailing Alabama 14-0 in the second quarter, Watson tiptoed down the sideline for an 8-yard touchdown run to put Clemson on the board and give the Tigers momentum.
2. On the game-winning drive, Watson found tight end Jordan Leggett for a 17-yard gain to put the Tigers inside the Alabama 10 with nine seconds left.
3. His pass to Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning touchdown might have been his easiest of the game.
-- In two National Championship games against Alabama, he had 941 yards of total offense and accounted for eight TDs.
Of note
He had a record of 32-3 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He is the school’s all-time leader on a percentage basis and tied Tajh Boyd (32-8, 2010-13) and Rodney Williams (32-10-2, 1985-88) for the most wins by a starter.
Comments