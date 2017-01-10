Clemson University

January 10, 2017 6:26 PM

What makes Deshaun Watson great?

From Staff Reports

What he said

“I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang. I’ve enjoyed the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget.”

What others said about him

“The win caps an epic career for Watson, who finished 32-3 as a starter. Watson committed to Clemson out of Gainesville, Ga., as the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and dedicated his entire career to lifting Clemson back to the national elite. He is known for his archer-like touchdown celebration of launching a bow-and-arrow. And with that (final) drive, he pierced the soul of Alabama, staggered its dynastic run and entrenched himself in Clemson lore.”

-- Pete Thamel, Sports Illustrated

What he did

-- Key stats vs. Alabama: 36-for-56 passing, 420 yards, 3 touchdowns; 21 carries for 43 yards, 1 touchdown.

-- Key plays against Alabama:

1. With Clemson trailing Alabama 14-0 in the second quarter, Watson tiptoed down the sideline for an 8-yard touchdown run to put Clemson on the board and give the Tigers momentum.

2. On the game-winning drive, Watson found tight end Jordan Leggett for a 17-yard gain to put the Tigers inside the Alabama 10 with nine seconds left.

3. His pass to Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning touchdown might have been his easiest of the game.

-- In two National Championship games against Alabama, he had 941 yards of total offense and accounted for eight TDs.

Of note

He had a record of 32-3 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He is the school’s all-time leader on a percentage basis and tied Tajh Boyd (32-8, 2010-13) and Rodney Williams (32-10-2, 1985-88) for the most wins by a starter.

Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

Tiger Town is now home to another football national championship after Clemson's thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama. (Narrated by Phil Kornblut. Photos and video by Gerry Melendez, Tim Dominick and Ben Breiner)

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

View more video

Sports Videos