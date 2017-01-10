What makes Dabo Swinney great?

What he said
“You’ve got to believe man, you’ve got to believe. I’ve always believed because of what God’s done in my life to this point. It’s just been incredible. I just had a belief that this was our time, and I never had any doubt.”
What others said about him
“He’s still celebrating, I guarantee it. Dabo Swinney is still smiling, still hugging, still talking, still reveling in Clemson’s incredible, 35-31 dethroning of Alabama – an all-time classic . . . He may or may not still be wearing the orange sweatshirt and khakis that were soaked in the postgame Gatorade bath, with grass stains on the right knee from being tackled to the turf by members of his coaching staff.”
-- Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports
What he did
-- He is the only coach to win six bowl games over coaches who already had won a national championship.
-- He is the first coach to beat his alma mater in a postseason game to win the National Championship.
-- He is 89-28 as Clemson head coach. That is a .761 winning percentage and it moves him ahead of Danny Ford.
-- This was his 20th win over a team ranked in the top 25 of at least one of the polls.
Of note
After the game Dabo even took on Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, who had called the Clemson team “a fraud” in November.
Said Dabo: “The guy that called us a fraud? Ask Alabama if we're a fraud. . . . Ask Ohio State if we're a fraud. Ask Oklahoma if we're a fraud.”
