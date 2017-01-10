Scott’s call to ‘crush’ Alabama led to a title

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1 Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

0:26 Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow describes what it is like to come up big in title game

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship