Clemson coach Dabo Swinney calls out radio personality Colin Cowherd over ‘fraud’ comment

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title Pause

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

1:22 Clemson's Dabo Swinney on calling the game winning play

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

0:26 Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow describes what it is like to come up big in title game

1:17 National Champions return home to Clemson

0:37 Clemson fans arrested after national championship game