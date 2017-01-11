Clemson University

January 11, 2017 11:06 AM

Clemson win means big losses for Las Vegas

From Staff Reports

Clemson’s 35-31 victory against Alabama in the national championship game meant big losses for Las Vegas sports books.

It cost William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook a seven-figure loss and was the “single worst loss on any game ever” for the company, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, who also does a weekly sports betting analysis with The State’s Josh Kendall.

“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich, a veteran Las Vegas bookmaker, told ESPN.

Bill Sattler, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, told ESPN that Clemson winning in a high-scoring game produced “the worst loss in any college football game I can remember.”

William Hill’s VP of marketing said more money was bet on Clemson-Alabama game than any other college football game in the company’s history, according to Purdum.

Bookmakers estimated $15 million to $20 million was bet in Nevada on the game.

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

View more video

Sports Videos