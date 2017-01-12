Clemson’s Watson becomes first repeat Manning Award Winner

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected as the 2016 winner of the Manning Award, presented to the top quarterback in the nation. He is the first repeat winner of the Manning Award, having received the award following the 2015 season. The Manning Award, now in its 13th year, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
“Over the years, we have seen so many tremendous performances in the postseason, and this year we saw Deshaun Watson turn in an amazing two-game playoff performance,” said Archie Manning. “When the Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in 2004, one of the key components was to recognize achievements throughout the entire year, including bowls, and now the playoff. This year is a prime example of why we do that.”
Watson, who earned his undergraduate degree in December, capped his collegiate career on Monday evening by leading Clemson to its first national championship since 1981 with a thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama. In the title game, Watson passed for 420 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, but he will be long-remembered for the final play of his career when he rolled out of the pocket and delivered the championship-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining on the game clock.
Watson played in four career postseason games and earned MVP honors in three of those contests. In those four games, he threw for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. In two College Football Playoff National Championship games against Alabama’s vaunted defense, he tallied 825 passing yards and seven touchdowns.
For the season, the Gainesville, Ga., native completed 388-of-579 passes for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns while also rushing for 629 yards and nine touchdowns. He ranked in the top four in the nation in Total QBR, passing yards and passing touchdowns. In addition to the Manning Award, he was selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Award and the Bobby Bowden Award.
He posted a 32-3 record as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, tallying over 11,000 yards of total offense with 115 touchdowns while leading his team to a pair of ACC Championships (winning MVP in each of those title games), two national title game appearances and the ultimate crown – the national championship.
Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Luke Falk (Washington State), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and Zach Terrell (Western Michigan).
