January 14, 2017 2:01 PM

Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks to retire on top

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson assistant Dan Brooks is retiring, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Saturday at Clemson’s national championship celebration.

Swinney said the 65-year-old decided he wanted to go out on top and leave after Clemson’s national championship season.

Brooks served as the associate head coach and defensive tackles coach for the Tigers and was named the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year after the regular season.

Brooks spent 15 seasons at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer before coming to Clemson in 2009.

