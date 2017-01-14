Clemson can’t keep up with No. 19 Virginia

Virginia’s London Perrantes thought about getting to Clemson a little early. After all, who doesn’t love a parade?
“I thought that was cool,” Perrantes said of the Clemson’s football national championship parade and ceremony Saturday morning. “I wish I got to witness that. It was crazy packed coming in here.”
Perrantes put on a show of his own in the game, making four 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 25 points to lead the 19th-ranked Cavaliers to a 77-73 victory against the Tigers.
It was the senior’s second consecutive game with 20-plus points after coach Tony Bennett encouraged him to shoot more often.
“He kind of gave me that confidence to go out and play,” Perrantes said.
The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second consecutive win since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame’s three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.
Perrantes pushed the lead to 75-70 with another basket with 41 seconds left, prompting many of the fans to head for the exits.
“When we need him the most he shows up,” Shayok said. “When he’s rolling, everybody’s rolling.”
It was a festive day at Clemson (11-6, 1-4), with the school holding a big party to celebrate its first national championship in football in 35 years. But the basketball team dropped its fourth straight game since winning nine in a row.
Blossomgame led the Tigers with 22 points, and Avry Holmes and Gabe DeVoe each scored 15.
“This is our fourth league game that’s come down to the last minute and we’ve only won one,” said Brad Brownell, Clemson’s seventh-year coach. “That’s frustrating for all of us.”
The Cavaliers shot 10 for 18 on 3-pointers, just the second time this season they finished with double-digit baskets from behind the arc.
THE BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers lead the nation with 52.1 points allowed per game. But they let Clemson shoot nearly 50 percent in the first half and score 36 points. Virginia will have to tighten things up if it hopes to compete at the top of the ACC.
Clemson: The Tigers are trying to shake a disheartening early ACC stretch. They opened strongly with a late rally to win at Wake Forest two weeks ago, and then fell in overtime against North Carolina, by five at Notre Dame and by 12 at Georgia Tech. They were outrebounded again on Saturday, continuing their woes inside.
FINE LINE
Virginia coach Tony Bennett felt for Brownell, stung by several late losses that have left the Tigers with a 1-4 start in league play.
“I think Brad Brownell is one of the better coaches in our league and the country, he’s that good,” Bennett said. “They’re in a spot that anybody could be there. It’s such a fine line.”
STRONG WORDS
A frustrated Brownell said it’s up to his players to dig down deep and find a way to succeed in close games in a “grown-man world.” Brownell has seen his share of close losses this season despite have a seemingly improved offense with returning all-ACC first teamer Blossomgame and talented transfers like Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and Elijah Thomas.
UP NEXT
Virginia finishes a two-game road swing at Boston College on Wednesday night.
Clemson heads to Louisville on Thursday night.
VIRGINIA (13-3): Wilkins 4-7 0-0 8, Salt 1-1 0-2 2, Perrantes 8-15 5-5 25, Shayok 8-14 0-0 17, Hall 2-3 3-4 9, Reuter 0-1 0-0 0, Diakite 0-0 1-2 1, Guy 2-4 0-0 6, Thompson 3-4 0-0 7, Jerome 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-50 9-13 77.
CLEMSON (11-6): Blossomgame 10-14 2-3 22, Grantham 1-5 0-0 3, Djitte 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-5 0-1 7, Holmes 4-6 5-6 15, Thomas 4-8 1-4 9, DeVoe 6-13 0-0 15, Reed 0-3 2-2 2, Hudson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-16 73.
Halftime—36-36. 3-Point Goals—Virginia 10-18 (Perrantes 4-8, Hall 2-2, Guy 2-3, Thompson 1-2, Shayok 1-3), Clemson 7-19 (DeVoe 3-8, Holmes 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Grantham 1-4, Blossomgame 0-1, Reed 0-1). Fouled Out—Salt. Rebounds—Virginia 29 (Wilkins 13), Clemson 23 (DeVoe, Blossomgame 6). Assists—Virginia 9 (Thompson, Perrantes, Wilkins, Shayok 2), Clemson 13 (DeVoe 5). Total Fouls—Virginia 17, Clemson 13. A—9,000 (10,000).
Comments